Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his struggles in his new song Don’t Let Me Go, released on February 21. In the song, he talks about the pain of losing a baby with his fiancée, Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly raps about Megan Fox's Miscarriage

The rapper, 33, raps about feeling guilty for not being there for Megan during the miscarriage, saying, “How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?” The loss of their baby was revealed by Megan in November 2023, describing it as a “very difficult” experience.

MGK's song also touches on his own mental health battles, including suicidal thoughts and struggles with his upbringing. He raps about feeling overwhelmed by negative thoughts, admitting, “Lately my thoughts eating me alive / Laid in the bed thinkin’ maybe the hate will finally go away if I’m not alive,"

MGK raps about the family's past and mental health

The rapper reflects on his troubled relationship with his late father, who he alleges was abusive and died by suicide in 2020. He raps, I've got trust issues, growing up no one was there to hear what I thought, my heart was broken like my ribs as a kid when me and my father fought.”

He also talks about reconciling with his estranged mother in 2022, expressing "I've been running from secrets I hid as a kid and I never confronted ’em, I just called Mom, said I forgive her for not being there when I needed one.”

In addition to his personal struggles, MGK mentions his recent body art, revealing that he tattooed nearly his entire torso except for one line. He raps, "I wish I didn’t listen, like I wish they would understand me one time,” he raps. “I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line.”

"Who am I when the music stops?” he asks. “And the character that I’ve been playing is really just broken and f–kin’ lost?”

Despite his fame, MGK admits to feeling afraid of dying alone and leaving nothing behind. The rappers expressed, “Searching for someone to tell me who I really am, I don’t know when I look in the mirror / Constantly dreading the day that the audience might not be screaming for me anymore / The feeling of dying alone and not leaving anything behind is my biggest fear.”

The song also references Megan's poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, where she wrote about the ultrasound of their baby girl at 10 weeks. MGK previously mentioned the miscarriage in his song Last November from June 2022, expressing regret and longing for a chance to change the past.