Machine Gun Kelly admits not expecting attention from social media after proposing to Megan Fox

Looks like Machine Gun Kelly was focused on living in the moment during his proposal. The "Papercuts" singer and his now-fiancée Megan Fox opened up about the moment they got engaged on a recent trip to Puerto Rico during an interview with Vogue on Monday.

"I don't really look at social media or anything, so I don't know," the Transformers actress, 35, admitted, as per PEOPLE, when asked if she realised their engagement had become "a massive mega-story." However, Kelly, 31, revealed that the couple chose to share video and details of their engagement on social media because he wanted to make sure they were the first to break the news. "We released it to control the narrative," he said. "As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!" He added, "But yeah, I didn't expect it."

Kelly also revealed that he captured the moment on his cellphone and didn't have any photographers. "It was just like me setting my phone against a cup," he said. Although some have pointed out that the video Fox published includes many camera views of the important event. Meanwhile, Following their engagement last week, the couple announced the news on their Instagram pages. While Megan posted the video of the proposal, Kelly shared a video of Fox and her emerald and diamond proposal ring in his own Instagram post, adding in the caption, "Yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

Fox "loved the proposal," according to an insider, as per PEOPLE and "thought it was lovely and wonderful." "She is quite excited to get married," they added. Since then, the couple has been seen together at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan on Friday, and on Monday, they flaunted their matching metallic gold pedicures in a romantic bathtub video. Fox and Kelly started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of Randall Emmett's Midnight in the Switchgrass.

