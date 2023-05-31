Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox enjoy chic date night in London amid reunion rumors; DEETS here

Since earlier this year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has caused quite a stir on social media. The couple were reportedly broken up which left their fans heartbroken. But it seems that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been back together since the last couple of weeks. They were recently spotted together on a date night in London.

Here is everything to know about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s date night in London.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on date night

Previously, fans were concerned and heartbroken that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were broken up. But it seems that the duo has now found their way to one another.

Megan and MGK stepped out for a chic date night on Tuesday while they were in London. Megan Fox kept her attire casual in a white tank top and black pants with the silver detailing. She accessorized her look with matching black purse, heels, and fiery nails which complemented her red tresses.

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly donned a two-piece gray, sleeveless suit which he paired with black Converse, necklace, and matching earrings. His blonde hair now had black tips.

The couple’s chic date night comes two weeks after they were photographed in New York City for the launch of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue which featured Fox as the cover model.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox relationship

Back in February, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s breakup rumors surfaced on the internet after unusual actions of the Transformer actress on Instagram. At that time, it was rumored that MGK cheated on Fox with his guitarist. However, Megan Fox squashed these rumors and said, “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”