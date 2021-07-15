Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had THIS connection even before they met each other

Machine Gun Kelly had a crush on Megan Fox as a teenager revealed the musician's childhood friend.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's love story seems to be a destined one and in a recent interview, the musician revealed how things did come a "full circle" for him when it comes to meeting the love of his life. Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker and Megan Fox's romance has been making the headlines for their PDA-filled outings and a recent GQ profile on the musician reveals that it is a 'dream come true' moment for him.

The GQ profile which interviewed Kelly and also his high school friend Wesley Lowery makes some interesting revelations about Baker and Fox's connection from even before they met each other. According to Baker's childhood friend, the musician not only had a Transformers tattoo on himself but also had a poster of Megan Fox in his teenage bedroom.

Baker's friend Lowery further also added that Colson was so much into Fox that "at least one classmate recalls him vowing he’d marry her one day."

Baker also in his interaction with the magazine further revealed how his relationship with Fox has helped him in finding his true self. The musician said, "I still was trying to be somebody else, and now I’m kind of like, ‘I’ve found who I am. It took me having a partner to realize that who I am on the red carpet is also who I am in the house now."

As for Fox, in her previous interview with Today, the 35-year-old actress admitted that she knew Colson Baker was her "soul mate" right away after meeting him. Rumours of the duo's romance first sparked in May 2020 after Megan showed up in one of MGK's music videos. The couple eventually went public with their romance in July.

