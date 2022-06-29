Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox set the record straight about their rumoured secret wedding

The intense romance of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox has left fans rather confused about their official status as a couple. Previously, in May, the rapper referred to Fox as his "wife" during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards. He further fanned the flames by calling Fox his wife once again in his latest Hulu documentary Life In Pink.

In a recent chat with ET, MGK opened up about his relationship status with fiance Megan Fox and reveals if the couple has secretly tied the knot at the premiere of his documentary on Monday. The Emo Girl rapper shared that the title is just a sign of respect, "I think when I speak about terminology — it never felt like my girlfriend." He continued, "It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship." Fox too chimed in the interview and pointed out that the duo will get married when the time is right.

Fox hopped in and said, "He’s got all the names." She then added, "No [we aren't married], we don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that."

As for Fox saying Kelly has all the names for her, she surely was not joking. MGK has been known to call the actress many endearments one of which he uses the most when he calls Fox a "twin flame" to his "ethereal light being. The couple first announced their engagement in January in Instagram posts on their respective accounts.