Has Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship hit rock bottom? Deets Inside

MEGAN FOX is no longer residing at Machine Gun Kelly's house after missing his birthday party. According to a source, the two are on another split. It has been confirmed by The US Sun.

The couple, who have been in an on-and-off relationship, were initially plagued with breakup rumors in February. It was suspected that the rocker cheated on Megan, but the duo denied the involvement of a third party.

They were later spotted on a vacation to Hawaii, which may look like a make-up break for the couple, but it might not have worked out as the couple seems to be off ever since they returned.

However, the romance has cooled down since they returned, and Megan hasn't visited her fiance's house in days, where he spent his 33rd birthday without her earlier this week.

Peril in Paradise

The Sun contacted the representatives of Megan and MGK for comment.

"He's acting like a single man right now; there are always people at the house, plenty of girls, and a tonne of flashy cars outside, like the days before he was with Megan," a source stated.

He doesn't often bring people over when things are well between them, but recently he's been partying a lot and hanging out with ModSun, Avril Lavigne's ex.

Cheating Allegation

According to TMZ and The Sun's sources, officers warned the partygoers to keep the noise down before shutting it down later.

Since then, MGK has been seen looking solemn as he stood alone on the red carpet at the Apollo Theatre in New York for a movie presentation on Thursday night.

Megan, 36, unfollowed her fiancé and deleted several of their photos together in February, but then denied they had separated; however, she has already deleted her whole account.

Fans suspected that MGK's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, was involved in their alleged recent split. "A professional, accomplished musician has been needlessly dragged into the media based on meritless accusations made on social media," the statement stated.

