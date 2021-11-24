Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus REACT to being snubbed from Grammys 2022 nominations

The 2022 Grammy nominations were announced recently and while it saw some big surprises and snubs, Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus were among the first artists to react to the same. Cyrus and Kelly both found themselves without nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards. MGK seemed unhappy over it and wrote, "WTF is wrong with the Grammys."

As for Miley Cyrus, while the singer's fans were certainly disappointed about her getting a nod, the singer seemed to be okay with it as she shared an article that consisted of a list of 30 legendary artists who haven’t won Grammys and tweeted saying, "In good company." Although, Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker seemed more shocked about not being nominated after he topped the Billboard 200 chart with his 2020 release Tickets to My Downfall.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on January 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As for this year's nominees, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat among others dominated with most nominations. Also, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have bagged nearly 7 nominations at this year's ceremony.

Among other artists who have also bagged nominations this year include Halsey, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, BTS and more. Expressing his happiness over getting a Grammys nod for his song Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran took to social media and wrote, "Bad Habits got a Song of the Year nomination at the @RecordingAcad awards. Very chuffed thank you. Congrats to @johnnymcdaid and Fred again.., and all the other nominees x."

