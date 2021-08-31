Machine Gun Kelly cheekily points out THIS adorable detail in a flirty comment on GF Megan Fox's post

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's cute romance is still going strong and the couple are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to showing it off. The couple is known to indulge in sweet social media exchanges every now and then and recently MGK did it again as he left a flirty comment on his girlfriend's post while also pointing out one adorable detail that only eagle-eyed fans would have spotted.

After Megan took to Instagram to share a series of snaps where she was looking nothing short of glamorous and captioned it as, "This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let's talk about it." While the glamorous photos were enough to take her fans' breath away, MGK too was floored enough as he left a flirty comment saying, "What aisle are you gonna be in?"

Adding further, MGK left a cheeky comment about Fox's lock screen photo which was visible in one of the photos and wrote, "I like your lock screen." For the unreversed, the photo on the actress' lock screen showed a Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker wearing a plaid red kilt. After MGK showed off this sweet detail about their relationship, fans have now fallen in love with the couple even more.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating each other since March 2020 and have made several public appearances together. The duo also made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020. Not just this, MGK had also tweeted in May 2021 how it was a year since his girlfriend confessed her love for him as he wrote, "she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today."

