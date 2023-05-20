Machine Gun Kelly extends support to 'hot' Megan Fox amid breakup rumors; Details here

Looks like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on the road to reconciliation as their relationship seems to be improving. The 'Twin Flame' singer was seen standing next to Fox on the red carpet at the debut of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue on Thursday amid separation rumors. This was the first red-carpet appearance for the two since rumors that their engagement had surfaced in February.

Machine Gun Kelly referred to Fox's cover shot as "hot" when asked about it. Even though Fox and MGK didn't pose together on the red carpet, they were seen conversing nicely. The singer made sure to show support for Fox on Thursday as she rejoiced about being chosen as one of the four cover stars of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue for 2023 after posing for a sexy photoshoot in the Dominican Republic. The actress admitted to the newspaper that the strain of shooting the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was great. The actress said, "Shooting a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the actress told the outlet. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship so far

Fox and MGK originally first met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass set, in 2020. After dating for a year and a half, they got engaged in January 2022. Early this year, the actress deleted all of her fiance's images from her Instagram account and added a cryptic remark hinting at the end of their engagement. Rumors claiming that the two had split up started to spread in February. Currently, the couple hasn't discussed their relationship status in public.

Fox opens up about her struggles with body Dysmorphia

Recently during her cover shoot interview, Megan opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia. She said, "I have body dysmorphia-I don't ever see myself the way other people see me.” The actress added, "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever." Fox claimed that she was very conscious of her physical attributes from an early age. "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way," she recalled. The actress continued, "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox back together? Source reveals details