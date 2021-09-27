Machine Gun Kelly gets into a brawl with a fan during Louder Than Life festival performance

A viral video shows Machine Gun Kelly getting into a physical altercation with a concertgoer during his Louder Than Life festival performance in Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend. While reports had suggested that several attendees booed MGK during his performance, it has now been claimed that the singer also threw a punch at an audience member. A video that has been going viral on social media shows MGK getting into a brawl with a fan.

As reported by TMZ that the musician was booed by the crowd at the music festival ad it mainly stems from his recent controversy involving the band Slipknot. After MGK recently dissed Slipknot’s Corey Taylor at Chicago’s Riot Fest earlier this month, it seems the band's fans have been dissing Kelly.

The viral video which has captured the brawl shows fans jumping over the barrier and trying to push before his security reaches the scene. It also captures Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker throwing a punch at one of the fans in retaliation. After getting separated by his security amid the brawl, the video then shows Kelly continuing to perform his track.

While several reports suggested that the singer was booed by fans during his recent performance, MGK took to Twitter to react to the same and called them lies. He wrote, "I don't know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones." The singer hasn't reacted to him getting into a brawl with a concertgoer.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor INVITES Machine Gun Kelly to his next fight; Says 'it's all good' with the rapper