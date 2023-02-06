Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about his 'vulnerability' at Grammy Awards 2023
The artist spoke candidly about the pressure he experienced at award ceremonies and generally throughout his career at Grammy Awards 2023.
Looks like Machine Gun Kelly is not good at hiding his emotions, which burst out during his candid interview on the red carpet with Laverne Cox at the 2023 Grammy Awards. After his interview, musician MGK, who lost the "Best Rock Album" award to Ozzy Osbourne for his album "Mainstream Sellout," had a brief therapy session that had a profound impact on the internet. In a red-carpet interview, the artist discussed the pressure he's felt at award events and generally throughout his career. He admitted bluntly, "I'm always quite uncomfortable here." Kelly explained that his fiance Megan Fox had instructed him to glance at her if he ever felt "too exposed" throughout the evening.
Machine Gun Kelly, who walked down the carpet with his fiancee Megan Fox in a silver suit that symbolised "from the ashes like a phoenix," exuded excitement, gratitude, and a determination to win the Grammy in the next session. MGK was quoted as saying, "Ultimately, I'm really happy to be in the company of such great musicians," he said, expressing his mixed emotions. "I didn't take the category home, and I almost feel like I asked for that lesson." "I felt like I lacked self-love and valued myself so much for my professional achievements that I needed this." He continued, "Once that self-love happens for me, things like the awards and all that will come."
Fans appreciated this effort of coming out and speaking to the crowd and addressing what needed to be said openly. Before the awards night, Kelly also spoke about this on his Instagram story, stating he was thankful to have made it this far. "No matter what the outcome is, whether we win the Grammy or not, I am so happy to have been on this journey exactly as it has turned out," he commented. "I'm grateful for the family I've gained, the friends, the shows, the laughs, the cries, all that sh*t." It helped me push to even be here to experience a moment like this, so I mean, look, we already won."
"We already won," he said. These strong and motivating words have grasped the fans, and now they are all excited to see what this year holds for MGK.
