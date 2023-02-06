Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about his 'vulnerability' at Grammy Awards 2023

Looks like Machine Gun Kelly is not good at hiding his emotions, which burst out during his candid interview on the red carpet with Laverne Cox at the 2023 Grammy Awards. After his interview, musician MGK, who lost the "Best Rock Album" award to Ozzy Osbourne for his album "Mainstream Sellout," had a brief therapy session that had a profound impact on the internet. In a red-carpet interview, the artist discussed the pressure he's felt at award events and generally throughout his career. He admitted bluntly, "I'm always quite uncomfortable here." Kelly explained that his fiance Megan Fox had instructed him to glance at her if he ever felt "too exposed" throughout the evening.

Machine Gun Kelly, who walked down the carpet with his fiancee Megan Fox in a silver suit that symbolised "from the ashes like a phoenix," exuded excitement, gratitude, and a determination to win the Grammy in the next session. MGK was quoted as saying, "Ultimately, I'm really happy to be in the company of such great musicians," he said, expressing his mixed emotions. "I didn't take the category home, and I almost feel like I asked for that lesson." "I felt like I lacked self-love and valued myself so much for my professional achievements that I needed this." He continued, "Once that self-love happens for me, things like the awards and all that will come."