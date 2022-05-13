Machine Gun Kelly gushes over bride-to-be Megan Fox; Says 'it was an honour' working with her on Good Mourning

Machine Gun Kelly is sharing his experience of directing his bride-to-be Megan Fox on his upcoming film Good Mourning. The rapper is making his directorial debut with the film, co-directing the project with his best friend Mod Sun. The premiere of the film is right around the corner as MGK opens up about working with his fiance.

During a chat with ET, MGK gushed over the Jennifer's Body actress, "I just think she's comedically genius," Kelly whose real name is Colson Baker went on to add, "I think she's so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honour." The rapper-turned-director explained how he tried to make his ladylove not look like Megan Fox. MGK elaborated, "I was like, 'We should put an old lady wig on you,' and she was like, 'I got this,' and she was her and she was Kennedy. And Kennedy was kind of like an ode to Reagan from New Girl. So, everything was kind of Meta."

Meanwhile, Fox was also oozing pride as she told the outlet that she was "super proud" of her man. Fox complimented, "I mean, he was amazing, and so was Mod," she continued, "He wrote the whole movie in like, three days, which is incredible. You could see his bursts of creativity, where he sort of downloads something from the universe and puts out an amazing product really quickly."

As for the cast of the film, it employs an array of different bigs from the industry including Avril Lavigne, Snoop Dogg, Dove Cameron, Becky G and Pete Davidson.

