Machine Gun Kelly joins protests for George Floyd's death in LA; Shares pictures on social media

Machine Gun Kelly joins the Black Lives Matter movement and protests for George Floyd's death in the streets of LA.

The news of George Floyd's death gave rise to a wave of protests in America. After a video of the former football player being harassed by four policemen went viral on the internet, people worldwide are voicing their dissent against racism. Last Monday, George Floyd was arrested by four policemen for allegedly forging documents. He was pinned down by one of the policemen who kneeled on his neck until George Floyd lost his breath and died. In addition to the masses, many celebrities like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Justin Bieber, and others took to their social media handles in order to revolt against the same.

The former football player's untimely death led people to come out on the streets and protest and racism shown towards African-Americans. Recently, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly too joined the protests for George Floyd's death in LA. "F*** the Boyz", he tweeted along with a police car and middle finger emoji. "f*** white privilege. I'm ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this, but they been doing it since the beginning of time. Our generation has to be the ones to stop it my loyalty's with the people, f*** the system, fight the system," he expressed his anger.

fuck the Boyz

fuck white privilege

i’m ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this, but they been doing it since the beginning of time.

our generation has be the one’s to stop it

my loyalty’s with the people

fuck the system

fight the system — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) May 27, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly also took to his Instagram handle in order to stand for George Floyd. If you look like me and you have racism in your heart, and on your mind, and coming out your mouth, f*** you. I'm ashamed of you. If you enjoy my music or you like my movies, I don't want you watching, I don't want your business. F*** you. I don't want nothing that's a part of the evil agenda... Step up and speak out for our fellow people going through all this hell right now.

