Machine Gun Kelly just revealed his & girlfriend Megan Fox’s usual dinner order: Everything is organic on her

Singer Machine Gun Kelly just revealed what he and girlfriend Megan Fox eat on a usual dinner date. Kelly also confessed his love for soup in the interview, scroll down for details.

Singer Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed what his girlfriend Megan Fox eats to stay fit. The 30-year-old Bloody Valentine musician spoke out in an interview on 104.3 The Shark yesterday. When he was asked about what the couple would get as a late-night treat, he revealed their different cravings. “She’s probably ordering sushi. She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu,” he revealed.

“My menu’s like Shake Shack, cheeseburger,” he said with a laugh. However, he said he’s “trying to get on that wave.” “It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night…isn’t soup fire?! Soup goes super hard. I was not into the soup game for some years and now I totally get it. It’s almost like the adult cereal.”

In case you missed it, Megan’s ex Brian Austin Green recently expressed frustration over Megan and Kelly’s PDA filled romance. A source close to Brian told People magazine that “Brian is annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.” “He doesn’t understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren’t even divorced yet,” the source disclosed.

“It definitely annoys Brian. And it stings a bit too that Megan moved on so quickly. Megan was always very private, so Brian just doesn’t get what changed,” the insider added. The former couple share kids Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

