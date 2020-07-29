Machine Gun Kelly makes his relationship with Megan Fox Instagram official: Waited for eternity to find you

Machine Gun Kelly just surprised his fans by making his relationship with Megan Fox official on the social media platform. The couple has been dating since May 2020. Scroll down to see the singer’s post.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally made their relationship official with a photo of the couple together on social media. Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram to post a new pic of the duo together, with the caption, “waited for eternity to find you again.” Megan and Machine Gun Kelly‘s relationship was first reported back in May, just before she confirmed her split with husband, Brian Austin Green, and even starred in his music video for Bloody Valentine.

Recently, Megan and her new beau appeared on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s podcast Give Them Lala With Randall for their first joint interview together. In the chat, Megan revealed that once she found out that Machine Gun Kelly would be her co-star, she knew “something was going to come from that.”

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Megan said. “Yeah, because I knew I could feel that some wild s*** was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that,” she added. “So then, we met on set.”

Machine Gun Kelly said, “I would be waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day… to catch one glimpse of eye contact. She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.” She added, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

