Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox ‘keen on starting a family’; Duo’s engagement on hold due to busy schedule?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly contemplating getting engaged after dating for almost a year. Scroll down to see more on their potential engagement.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating for almost a year now after meeting at a movie set, and the pair hasn’t shied away from expressing their love in public ever since. Adding fuel to fire, now, new reports via ET suggest that their romance could take the next step and soon include a romantic proposal. A source who spoke to the tabloid said that the couple is “are pretty inseparable,” and want a long-term future together.

“They want to get married and eventually have more kids,” said the insider. Both Fox and Kelly have children with previous partners: Kelly has a 11-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, while Fox has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodhi, and four-year-old Journey. As ET's source explained, “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn't seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.” “Their schedules are starting to get super busy again, so they just want to make sure that the timing is right since it would be a big step for both them and their families,” the source added of the potential engagement.

Prior to this, back in February, it was reported that Fox and Kelly were thinking about making it official and a source even said that Kelly was keen on the idea, but Fox was more reticent about taking that step.“An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together,” the source said at the time. “MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time.”

Also Read: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate 1 year of their relationship; Rapper marks with a sweet tweet

Share your comment ×