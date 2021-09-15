Machine Gun Kelly is not ‘stressed’ about his feud with UFC fighter Conor McGregor at VMAs 2021: Report

Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t seem to be ‘stressed’ about his VMAS 2021 feud with UFC fighter Conor McGregor, a source, via US Weekly reports. According to the source, The rapper, 31, even had a good time with girlfriend Megan Fox, and friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian after the drama with McGregor.

Eyewitness Lieba Nesis told US Weekly that the group of four, including MGK, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker ‘seemed calm, very relaxed’ as they dined together after the Video Music Awards in New York City. “They were enjoying their time together as if they had no cares for the world. They looked like they just wanted to relax. MGK didn’t seem stressed about the earlier drama,” the source, via US Weekly added, referring to the fight Travis Machine Gun Kelly had with Conor McGregor.

The rapper and McGregor were spotted arguing during the red carpet event of the award show on Sunday. The UFC fighter reportedly threw a punch towards Kelly as he and his girlfriend Megan were walking away. Travis and MGK’s performance on their collaborative song Papercuts was also delayed on the same day as MGK “ran off the stage and said something to Travis,” reported another eyewitness, via US Weekly.

According to US Weekly’s source, the rapper apparently “seemed very upset” as “he was throwing elbows” before running backstage. But, for the good part, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly were introduced as “future baby daddies” by their respective girlfriends Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox before the rapper, and the Blink-182 drummer went ahead to perform on stage.

When asked about the feud, UFC fighter Conor McGregor told Entertainment Tonight that he has no idea how the feud started. Stating that he doesn’t want to “fight little vanilla boy rappers,” McGregor said that he has no idea about Machine Gun Kelly except that he is with Megan Fox.

