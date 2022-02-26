Machine Gun Kelly opens up about his wedding plans with Megan Fox, admits looking for a 'gothic' venue

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are still looking for a location for their "gothic" wedding. The 31-year-old actor proposed to Megan, 35, in January, but he's now having trouble realising his 'artistic' vision for their wedding.

The Bad Things hitmaker, who began dating Fox in 2020, said that he would want for their wedding site to have various aesthetic touches, which would also need a significant amount of preparation. When asked about his wedding venue on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, said that he would want his wedding planners to 'build me, like, a red river with gothic...' before cutting himself off. As per Daily Mail, he then added that finding a potential 'location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision].'

The happy pair is determined to have the ideal wedding day and can't wait to tie the knot. Megan, who was married to Brian Austin Green from 2010 until 2021, was taken aback when the musician proposed in Puerto Rico. However, Megan announced her engagement with Kelly last month by posting a video of the romantic proposal on Instagram and writing,"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."

Meanwhile, the happy couple's wedding date has not yet been determined.

ALSO READ:Megan Fox has the BEST reaction on being called Machine Gun Kelly’s 'wife' at NBA All-Star Game