Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Family's Legal Troubles Over Grandfather's Death

Machine Gun Kelly has recently opened up about his turbulent upbringing and the moment his father went through that changed his life. The rapper and singer, born Colson Baker, further shared how these experiences have been a driving force behind his passion for music.

In a recent interview with Bunnie XO for the Dumb Blonde podcast, which was released on August 5, MGK discussed some of the early trauma his late father endured and how it impacted his upbringing. “I always used to get so mad at him when I was a kid because if I scared him or he heard a loud boom or a loud noise, he would freak out, like, gnarly freak out,” said Kelly.

He recalled thinking at the time, “You’re supposed to be a man, dude. Why are you acting like this?’ It just made me hate him. And then you sit there and you think about a kid who was on trial at nine years old for the murder of his father.”

In the presence of MGK's father and grandmother, he clarified that his grandfather dropped a gun and his head “essentially blew off.” The shotgun was found by the cops under the bed. After being put on trial, his father and grandmother were ultimately found not guilty. The 34-year-old rapper revealed that his grandfather suffered from a split personality disorder and that “schizophrenia runs really heavy in that side of the family.”

“So a lot of things I’ve taken on, and I think I’ve projected myself to be somebody who has the stamina to endure all of these things that come with fame, criticism, and hate,” the Blood Valentine singer said. Since, as MGK explained, he always wanted his father to be tough, “to shake everything off,” and to just fight everybody who came at him, he also fought back against “all those traumas.”He added, “I never understood why he was so closed. But dude, I’m tired, and I’m a really shy, fucked up kid internally and really broken.”

MGK grew up as the son of Christian missionaries, and his family lived in Germany, Egypt, Kenya, and Texas until he was a teenager. His father had passed away in July 2020. The rapper is hopeful that he will be able to break the cycle of generational trauma in his lifetime. “Every medium that I've spoken to says there's a generational curse on all the men in my family, that they will die alone, and they've all died alone. I’m the seventh generation, which means that I should be able to break the curse,” he said.

He further explained the numerological significance behind his birth date, which is 22nd, a “master number,” which is a “curse breaker.” He said, “So I do hope in this lifetime that I master my best self and what I'm supposed to do. It’s a very difficult road that I’m on right now with that.”

