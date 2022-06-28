Machine Gun Kelly recalls the day he 'snapped' and put a gun in his mouth while on call with Megan Fox

TRIGGER WARNING

In his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink, Machine Gun Kelly revealed how he "snapped" once and put a loaded gun in his mouth while on a call with fiance Megan Fox. In his latest documentary, via Page Six, Kelly shared that on an ominous night in July 2020 when the rapper was grieving the loss of his father things took a dark turn.

The Emo Girl rapper's father passed away on the one-year anniversary of his Hotel Diablo album release. In the documentary, Kelly detailed how everything was turning dark and he would not leave his room. At the time, his then-girlfriend Megan Fox was shooting for a film in Bulgaria. The 32-year-old rapper recalled, "I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me." MGK disclosed that he always slept with a shotgun next to his bed but on that day he just "just f**king snapped."

Kelly shared how the chaos spanned through the night, "I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent." The rapper pointed out that it was at this moment he realised "something’s not right" and added that Megan as well as his daughter Casie, 12, both told him that they did not want to be "talking to [him] through a veil anymore."

The rapper opened up about their concern for him and continued, "‘I want to like, see you as my father’ and ‘I want to see you as my husband-to-be' and I was like, I need to kick the drugs for real this time." Kelly recalled how after the incident, Megan became his sun and how his life revolved around her as she helped him get back on his feet again.

If you know someone in crisis or feel the need to reach out, do not hesitate to contact a suicide prevention centre or helpline.

