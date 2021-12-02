Machine Gun Kelly recalls how he accidentally stabbed himself in an attempt to impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship is filled with stories that can leave you absolutely gobsmacked and recently during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker spoke about a bizarre incident when he accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox. The singer recalled a painful stunt he pulled off when he was in his early relationship with Fox.

Recalling his night of horror, MGK revealed that it was during a party that he had a bruised coccyx after he slid down a banister that had a giant spike at the end of it. Detailing what else happened at the party, the singer said," This was also right when I started to date, Megan. It was a bad night." Adding on how things escalated to a horrible stabbing injury, Machine Gun Kelly revealed, "Travis [Barker] got me this... he got me a knife that had an engravement (sic) from the new album on it. And I was like, 'Ah, check this out. This is sick.' And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand."

The My Bloody Valentine hitmaker further added how his injury had a connection to Fox saying, "You know how you throw it up, and you're supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, 'Check this out.'" The singer's attempt to impress Fox certainly left him with a lot of pain and he admitted to playing it cool in front of her but later sought medical help due to the pain.

