Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly ready to take the next step and 'planning to propose' Megan Fox soon

After Travis Barker, it looks like Machine Gun Kelly is now planning a romantic proposal for his lady love, Megan Fox. If recent reports are to go by, the singer seems to be ready to make the big commitment and is also planning to pop the question soon. The couple has spoken about realising that they are the one for each other from early on in their relationship and hence it seems the duo may soon tie the knot as well.

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker has been talking to his friends about his plan to propose to Fox. The source mentioned, "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take this next step in their relationship."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met while working on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and began dating last year. The couple's intense romance has been evident in their PDA-filled social media posts and public appearances. During their recent appearance at the Video Music Awards, Megan even gave a shoutout to her boyfriend as "Future baby daddy."

Megan also called MGK to be her soulmate during the couple's interaction with GQ Britain for the cover and said, "[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that."

Previously it was also reported that MGK has been thinking about his relationship with Fox for a long term and is even hoping to start a family with the actress once the time is right for both of them.

