Machine Gun Kelly reveals he 'totally' helped Pete Davidson during online feud with Kanye West

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Pete Davidson, 28, have become close friends, and their friendship has led to them supporting one other in good and bad times, such as when Kanye West openly dissed Pete by burying an animated version of him in a music video and posting awful things about him on social media.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, the rapper discussed how he was there for the Saturday Night Live comic, who is now dating Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian. “Totally,” MGK said when Howard Stern asked if he was there with Pete during the Kanye drama as per Page Six. “I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. At the end of the day, man, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out, and it doesn’t really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart.”

Kelly, on the other hand, is ecstatic about Davidson's relationship with West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “I’m so happy for him,” the Emo Girl singer, 31, shared. For those unversed, West, 44, tormented the Saturday Night Live actor via his art and on Instagram for weeks until being barred from the app earlier this month. In his song Eazy, he raps about wanting to "beat Pete Davidson's a**," and he also released a music video in which a Claymation version of the comedian is savagely abducted and buried alive.

Meanwhile, MGK also recalled a hilarious incident in which Pete and Kim joined him and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, in renting out an entire movie theatre for what turned out to be a lousy film. The soon-to-be husband went on to say that he's certain Pete will be at his side during his forthcoming wedding to Megan.