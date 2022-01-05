Machine Gun Kelly REVEALS he worked in Midnight in the Switchgrass only for Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and looked back at his initial connection with his now-girlfriend Megan Fox. While chatting with Barrymore, the rapper recalled how the two met as co-stars on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass and how he was immediately bewitched by her. "We were filming a movie and the only reason I took the movie is ‘cause they were like, ‘There's scenes with Megan Fox,' I was like, ‘I'll take the movie,'” the rapper, 31 hilariously recalled.

While filming, Kelly also revealed that he would often hang around outside Fox’s trailer in hopes of running into her. Fox eventually once called him to her trailer for lunch, and although the "Bloody Valentine" singer pretended to be surprised, he told Barrymore that he knew it was going to happen because his "gut is always right."

Kelly then recalled their conversation: "I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?' and I said, ‘I'm lost,' and she said, ‘Let's find you,' It killed me; she was Cupid." "You got hit by her arrow," Barrymore jokingly added.

Previously, Megan also shared the sweet story of how the two met when she made an appearance on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. The Transformers actress admitted that during that meal she asked "900,000 questions" and "went deep right away," in an effort to get to know Kelly. She also said: "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."

