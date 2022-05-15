Machine Gun Kelly reveals how fiancee Megan Fox inspired his new movie Good Mourning

Machine Gun Kelly claims that his latest film, Good Mourning, was inspired by what he mistook for a breakup text from his fiancée Megan Fox. "I wrote the movie for her because she was the unknowing cause of the spiral." "She texted me like in the movie," the singer, who also directs and appears in the stoner comedy, told Extra at the film's Los Angeles premiere this week.

Kelly further said as per Page Six, “[My character] spirals over a text that he doesn’t really understand and he can’t get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me.” MGK, 32, claimed that he had previously "written so many songs" and utilised "all these other outlets" to cope with heartbreak, so he wanted something new this time. “I was, like, spiraling so hard. I needed somewhere else to go with it,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m just gonna write a movie.’”

However, at the end of the day, it was all one big misunderstanding. "And then me and Megan talked. She was like, ‘All of this is in your head. What are you talking about?'" said Kelly. "And then I was like, ‘Oh, well I wrote this movie, so…'" Meanwhile, in the film, the Emo Girl singer portrays London Clash, a movie star whose life is turned upside down when he must choose between chasing his one true love and obtaining a life-changing, leading part in a major motion picture. Fox, Dove Cameron, Becky G, and Whitney Cummings all appear in the comedy, as does MGK's close friend Pete Davidson.

Interestingly, MGK was also questioned whether he and Fox, 35, would ever contemplate eloping like their friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. “I want to kind of just let, let the world see that as it comes,” MGK said of his own plans with Fox, as per Page Six.

