Machine Gun Kelly REVEALS the meaning behind his diamond and emerald engagement ring for Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are officially engaged. The couple announced on social media how MGK aka Colson Baker got down on one knee to propose to the love of his life and got engaged on January 11, 2021. The rapper also took to Instagram to share a video showcasing a closeup of Fox's engagement ring and revealed its special meaning.

Taking to Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly dropped a video that showed Fox flaunting her emerald and diamond engagement ring. Along with the video, in his captions, the Bloody Valentine singer wrote, "I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Machine Gun Kelly's romantic proposal for Megan Fox took place at a venue that holds a special place in their heart. The couple who began dating in 2020 first shared a special moment beneath a banyan tree and to begin the next phase of their life, the dup once again got together at the same venue to get engaged. Sharing details about the same, MGK said, "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me."

Check out Machine Gun Kelly's post here:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement was being speculated for a while. It was particularly after their close friends, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement in October last year that fans began to speculate that Fox and Kelly were next.

