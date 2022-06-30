Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he smashed a glass in his face after his Madison Square Park gig

After taking over the headlines for smashing a glass in his face, Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about the motivations behind his dangerous decision. Following his performance at the Madison Square Park in New York City, MGK slipped into an afterparty to celebrate but things turned bloody when he broke a glass on his forehead while performing at the party.

During his recent visit to Seth Meyers' show, the Emo Girl rapper revealed why he broke the glass. Meyers recalled that during his previous time on the show Kelly had injured his hand after performing at the VMAs, to which Kelly quipped in reply, "Yeah, I'm going to start having doctors around me every time I see Seth Meyers on my schedule." While describing how he was feeling after the incident, the rapper said, "There are censors, right? I feel like s**t," per ET.

As for what went on at the afterparty, Kelly simply explained, "You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people's attention]? Yeah, well, I didn't have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head." Meyers joked and added, "You know, in medicine, they call that 'asking for it,'" as Kelly burst out laughing. The rapper also chimed in the fun and continued, "Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night."

For those unversed, on Wednesday, the rapper took to Instagram and posted several snaps from the day on his account attaching images of his injured face to the thread as he captioned the post, "NYC you’re my bloody valentine."

Check out Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram post below:

