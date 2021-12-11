Machine Gun Kelly REVEALS why he used his real name for acting role: It’s just out of respect for the art

When it comes to acting, Machine Gun Kelly prefers to play Colson Baker. The 31-year-old "Till I Die" rapper has established a successful career in both acting and music in Hollywood. However, for cinematic jobs, he chooses to use his actual name, Colson Baker, rather than his stage name.

"The Dirt" actor revealed to the Hollywood Reporter why he chooses to use his real name. “I think it’s more just out of respect for the art,” he said. “If you’re looking at a Basquiat piece and you have feelings about him personally,” he continued, adding, “is that fair to the art because of how you feel about him personally?” However, as per The Independent, MGK will next be seen as a cold-blooded murderer with Heather Graham and Sam Worthington in the Western thriller "The Last Son," which is now showing in select cinemas and on demand. It's his second significant big-screen leading role, after the Mötley Crüe biography "The Dirt" in 2019.

Kelly felt it was time to start using his own name to distinguish his Machine Gun Kelly image — whom he described as a "character" — from his musical identity. “There is music and then there’s movies, ” he said as per THR. Meanwhile, the father of one also appeared on the "Drew Barrymore Show '' lately, when he shared his mental health struggles. He said that he has grown more emotionally raw outside of music.

“I think I’m new to being vulnerable outside of songs. I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s like, smiles on them,” he said at the time. “It’s just weird though because I didn’t feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling.” "The Last Son" is currently playing in select theatres and is available to rent or purchase for Amazon Prime Video users.

