Machine Gun Kelly says 'Love is pain' as he describes the concept behind his engagement ring for Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announced their engagement on January 13, 2022, and left fans happily surprised. Hours after sharing a video of the romantic proposal, MGK had taken to Instagram to reveal the meaning behind his specially designed engagement ring for Megan Fox. In their first interview since the engagement, Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker opened up about the diamond and emerald engagement ring as he described the concept behind it.

Speaking to Vogue, MGK detailed how the engagement ring which consists of the birthstones of the couple, the rapper mentioned how it has a deeper meaning as he added, "The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

The Bloody Valentine singer mentioned how the ring consists of a Colombian emerald that was carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. To explain the concept behind the ring design, MGK added, "Love is pain."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged under the same banyan tree that the duo fell in love under. The couple's engagement took place in Puerto Rico, the same location where they fell in love on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. After their romantic engagement, an ET source informed that the couple was completely in love and "enthralled" with each other.

