Machine Gun Kelly smashes glass into his face at afterparty following his Madison Square Garden show

TRIGGER WARNING

Machine Gun Kelly shocked many at his happening afterparty following his Madison Square Garden show. The rapper joined the party after his performance as he walked in with his soon-to-be bride Megan Fox. According to ET, Kelly slipped into the party and as he took the mic at the party, the rapper smashed a glass on his face.

As per the video released by the outlet, it is still unclear why the rapper took such a drastic step but he was heard slipping out the words, "I don't give a s**t," before breaking the glass on his forehead. Afterwards, Kelly continued to perform on the mic as his eyebrow and nose bled. Somebody was seen passing him tissues as the rapper was much-like in a trance, not seeming worried about his injury. Fans have been extending their support to the artist and showing concern for his state of mind as many wrote, "Something's wrong with him. He needs help."

This incident comes a day after MGK were all over the headlines because of his latest documentary Life in Pink which went deep into his grief of losing his father. In the documentary, Kelly talked about a day when things took an extra dark turn and he "snapped" as he put a gun in his mouth while having Megan Fox on the call. The rapper shared that on the day Fox was away shooting for a film and he just could not handle his fear that someone was going to hurt him. Though, now, Kelly says things are much better after Fox and his daughter Casie helped him get out of his dark thoughts.

