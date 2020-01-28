Machine Gun Kelly spotted hitting up Grammys after party with Miley Cyrus' sister Noah Cyrus; Details Inside

Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus were spotted attending Grammys after-parties together. Read on to know more.

Following the star-studded ceremony at the Grammy Awards 2020, celebrities slipped into their party outfits and headed to various after-parties to dance their night away. While some celebrated their win, other celebrated it with them. At one of these fabulous parties, Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus were spotted looking cozy together. Needless to say, the pictures found their way to the internet and the two are now sparking romance rumours. The party was hosted by Sony Entertainment.

Noah ditched her stunning ceremony outfit and sported a glam retro look for the parties. She wore black and gold flared jumpsuit with long ribbons tied to both sleeves and pared it with a pendant necklace and heels. Meanwhile, her rumoured boyfriend wore a furry white jacket over an all-black outfit. Kelly (29) looked close with Cyrus (20) as he wrapped his hand around her and posed for photos. Following this, they headed to another after-party. Earlier this month, Kelly joined Noah for her 20th birthday party, which was also attend by Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau and many others.

Noah previously dated Lil Xan but it did not last. The two had a bizarre public breakup and ended things on a very bad note. Meanwhile, Kelly was linked with Kate Beckinsale earlier this month after they two were seen hanging out together at various Golden Globes after parties. The rapper was spotted hanging with his best friend Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend throughout the evening. Kate was even trolled on social media for trying to ruin Pete and Kelly’s friendship after breaking the SNL star’s heart.

