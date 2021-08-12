Machine Gun Kelly trades his signature bleached locks for a BALD look; Here's why

Machine Gun Kelly is renowned for his ever-changing appearance, but the self-proclaimed "Blonde Don" may have to change his title. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer, whose actual name is Colson Baker, posted a snapshot from a FaceTime video on his Instagram Stories. The photo seems to be promising a collaboration with music video director Cole Bennett, but many were more interested in Kelly's startling new appearance.

Kelly is shirtless and sporting big statement earrings and a nose ring in the picture. The singer of "Bloody Valentine" seemed to have chopped off his beautiful blonde hair and had a bare head. In addition, MGK unveiled a large diamond-shaped tattoo on the top of his head. It's unclear if Kelly had this tattoo before and had it hidden by his hair, or whether the ink is brand new. He shared the snap to promote his upcoming music video, according to E! News. "I shaved my head for this," he said on Twitter, tagging Cole Bennett, the director of his new album's first song, "Papercuts." The music video will be released on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Machine Gun Kelly also took to his Instagram to post a video of himself and collaborator Travis Barker showing off matching "Born With Horns" tattoos on their forearms. Kelly also has the words "tickets to my downfall" tattooed on the base of his neck, so the Born with Horns ink isn't his first lasting homage to one of his albums.

Check out their matching tattoos here:

Meanwhile, Kelly and the Blink-182 drummer previously collaborated on Kelly's pop-punk album, Tickets to My Downfall, which was released in September 2020. Born With Horns will be executive produced by Barker.

