Machine Gun Kelly unveils poster for his directorial debut feat Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, Becky G and more

Machine Gun Kelly is ready to change lanes. In a new post on Instagram, the rapper revealed the first-look poster of his upcoming feature-length directorial debut, Good Mourning. The film casts some of Kelly's famous friends including Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson and his fiancee Megan Fox alongside himself and co-director Mod Sun.

The rapper captioned his post, "‘Good Mourning’ in theaters soon!!" Kelly aka Colson Baker also asked his fans to "drop" a popcorn emoji in the comments if they wanted to see the trailer. Other notable celebrities featured on the poster were Becky G, Dove Cameron and Whitney Cummings. The official synopsis of the film reads, via ET Canada, "follows London Ransom (Baker), a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture."

Check out the Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning poster below:

Meanwhile, this is not the first project Kelly and Mod Sun have worked on together. Previously, the duo also helmed a musical teen film as directors for Facebook Watch. For the unversed, Good Mourning is set for release on May 20 in theatres with the trailer dropping on April 20.

Since the poster was unveiled fans have been ecstatic to see Kelly and Megan together on screen as the couple delighted their fans earlier in January when they announced the details of their whimsical engagement. The pair had been together through the 2020 quarantine and in January 2022, Kelly popped the question as he bent down and asked Megan to marry him.

