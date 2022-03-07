Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to perform at his wedding with Megan Fox; Here's why

Looks like Machine Gun Kelly is already making plans for his wedding to Megan Fox. On Monday (March 7), the "Bad Things" artist appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he addressed some "Burning Questions" regarding his upcoming wedding.

When asked which boy band he would book to perform at their wedding. Kelly said as per Daily Mail, "Which boyband am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC,” the Jackass Forever guest star noted. "But which boyband do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS." Kelly further added, "I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come." Interestingly, Kelly during the interview also talked about how pleased he was with Megan and how they had just adopted Whiskey, a 12-week-old Bengal cat.

"I didn't know that [his claws were] like actual, like ocelot. It's like a little leopard," the Ay! rocker marveled. However, Fox and Kelly first met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which fuelled relationship speculations. Brian Austin Green announced his separation from Fox after the Transformers actor was seen spending time with Kelly. Meanwhile, Megan announced her engagement news on Instagram as she mused at the time, "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time."

Interestingly, Megan's ring is really two rings joined by magnets, one with an emerald cut into a teardrop and the other with a diamond. When the stones are put together, they create an "obscure heart," according to MGK, and the rings are "really thorns, so if she tries to take it off, it hurts."

