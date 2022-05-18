Machine Gun Kelly wishes his 'ethereal light being' Megan Fox on her 36th birthday; See post

Looks like Megan Fox's 36th birthday is being commemorated in ink by Machine Gun Kelly. The Bloody Valentine singer, 32, marked her big day with a carousel of photographs on Instagram on Monday, depicting the famous pair in different fun and personal moments.

The first photograph showed Kelly and Fox on what seemed to be Space Mountain, with the Transformers star poking out her tongue and making the horns sign with one hand. The couple's matching ring-finger tattoos, voodoo dolls with pinned hearts, and visible sutures were all on display in the second shot. The image that followed was apparently the basis for the tattoos which were two huge pink dolls sitting on a table with Xs and button Os for eyes.

Check out his post here:

However, other photos show Fox meditating and the pair holding a cute cat. "Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being," Kelly, born Colson Baker, wrote in the caption. "I love you maki," he continued, adding the emojis for a knife, heart, and two candles. Meanwhile, Kelly gave a special performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, dedicating his song Twin Flame to Fox. "I wrote this song for my wife," he remarked, prompting suspicion that the two had married.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the BBMAs red carpet, the singer said that he originally performed the emotional music for Fox while he was writing it. "It's like it's all meant to be," he said. Added Fox, who has often referred to her beau as her twin flame.

