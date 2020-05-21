Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Valentine features Megan Fox & it's adding more fuel to their dating rumours

The latest track by Machine Gun Kelly features Megan Fox which is now only adding more fuel to their dating fire.

Rumours of singer Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dating began when TMZ reported about the duo being spotted together in LA. The interesting part of this report was that Megan Fox was spotted without her wedding ring. This started the rumours that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are indeed in a relationship. The latest track by American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly features Megan Fox which is now only adding more fuel to their dating fire. The new single, called Bloody Valentine sees Megan Fox putting some duct tape on Kelly's mouth and takes over the official video with a guitar.

The rumoured couple, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are sitting across the table with some sizzling chemistry being on full display. The latest number by Machine Gun Kelly is a part of his new album called Tickets to My Downfall. This news single has proved to be a chartbuster and music lovers across the globe are loving every bit of it. News reports, later on, suggested that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have called it quits after 10 years of marriage.

Check out the latest single by Machine Gun Kelly

This speculation and the dating rumours of Kelly and Fox got the fans thinking about what exactly was unfolding. Now, with the latest video of Bloody Valentine the fans and followers of the duo are kind of sure that the two are indeed in a relationship. Earlier on, Brian Austin Green had reportedly confirmed that he and Megan Fox have ended their marriage.

