MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband Dan Jewett, 3 years after Jeff Bezos split

MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist has reportedly filed for divorce from husband, Dan Jewett after less than two years of marriage according to New York Times. The report states that as per the documents obtained by NYT, Jewett did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement.

The former couple had quietly tied the knot in March 2021. According to Page Six, MacKenzie and Dan's relationship sparked split rumours after his name disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges. Details of her second husband were also reportedly erased from her Amazon bio. Scott's divorce from her second husband comes nearly three years after her split from her first husband, Jeff Bezos to whom she was married from 1993 to 2019.