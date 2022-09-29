MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband Dan Jewett, 3 years after Jeff Bezos split
MacKenzie Scott reportedly filed for divorce from husband Dan Jewett after less than two years of marriage as per New York Times.
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist has reportedly filed for divorce from husband, Dan Jewett after less than two years of marriage according to New York Times. The report states that as per the documents obtained by NYT, Jewett did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement.
The former couple had quietly tied the knot in March 2021. According to Page Six, MacKenzie and Dan's relationship sparked split rumours after his name disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges. Details of her second husband were also reportedly erased from her Amazon bio. Scott's divorce from her second husband comes nearly three years after her split from her first husband, Jeff Bezos to whom she was married from 1993 to 2019.
MacKenzie is also a parent to three boys and one adopted daughter from China with ex-husband Jeff Bezos. The former couple parted ways after 25 years of marriage amid the news of Amazon CEO's alleged affair with TV journalist Lauren Sanchez. During their split, MacKenzie and Jeff shared a joint statement where they said, "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."
As for MacKenzie's second marriage, the novelist had announced her marital union with Jewett through a message on their webpage for the Giving Pledge. Dan was quoted on the Giving Pledge site where he said, "I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others." Seemingly, this message has been erased from the site as per New York Times.
