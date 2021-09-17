Macklemore’s wife Tricia Davis gives birth, welcomes third baby: 'He arrived rooted and calm'

Macklemore's third little one is here! The "Thrift Shop" rapper, 38, and wife Tricia Davis welcomed their third baby, son Hugo, six weeks ago, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. The pair, who tied the knot in summer 2015, are also parents to daughters Colette Koala, 3, and Sloane Ava Simone, 6. Tricia shared a selfie featuring her newborn.

Check out her adorable post here:

"Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon this beautiful human came into our lives," wrote Davis on Instagram, "He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him." "Welcome home Hugo. May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine," the mom added. However, in April, the tour manager revealed that they were growing their family. “Summer baby,” she captioned her first Instagram baby bump picture, holding her belly in a flowery shirt.

Meanwhile, Macklemore, whose actual name is Ben Haggerty, paid homage to Davis in May, posting a picture of their family and saying, "I love you with everything." "You raise our kids with grace, humility, patience, curiosity and humor. You're sweet yet firm," he wrote. "Your imagination is child like. You listen, teach and somehow remain balanced through it all. You are a hero to all 3 of us. And we just be having hella fun. Happy mother's day my love. Thank you for choosing us."

Interestingly, back in March 2019, Macklemore opened up about his life at home with his girls as per PEOPLE. "My house sometimes feels like a ballet studio or like a repeat of the movie Frozen in my living room," he joked at the time. "Sloane puts on the song and dances around and takes all the pillows off of the couch and starts jumping and doing leaps and somersaults."

