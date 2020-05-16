Mad Max 5: Director George Miller reveals the next film will be a Furiosa prequel without Charlize Theron

Director George Miller revealed that Mad Max 5 will be a Furiosa prequel and will not feature Charlize Theron. Read on to know more.

Get ready some more Mad Max action. Filmmaker George Miller recently confirmed that he is all set to add another film to the Mad Max universe and it will be based on Charlize Theron’s character Imperator Furiosa from 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. However, the filmmaker stated that the film will not feature Theron in the role. During an interaction with The New York Times, the director opened up about the project and explained that it will be an origin story.

Miller also stated that he is currently searching for an actress in her 20s who would be perfect for the part. Miller mentioned that while working on the project, he did consider doing the film with Theron, by using de-aging technology to make her look young, but eventually decided against it. “For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman,’ I think there’s still an uncanny valley,” he explained.

The 2015 film featured Theron as Furiosa, a war captain under leader Immortan Joe. In the movie she turns against the leader and forms an alliance with Tom Hardy’s Max Rockatansky. The film did not explore the background of Furiosa’s character. Miller, who has directed all the four Mad Max films, mentioned that he will start working on the upcoming action-adventure film once he is done shooting Three Thousand Years of Longing. The fantasy-romance film will feature Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in the titular roles.

