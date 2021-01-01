Mad Men alum Alison Brie reveals embarrassing details about her ‘peeing incident’ on set of the show

Mad Men star Alison Brie recently got candid and opened up about a funny and embarrassing incident that took place on the Mad Men sets.

Mad Men star Alison Brie recently opened up about a super embarrassing "peeing incident" while on the set of Mad Men. The actress who essayed the role of Trudy Vogel in the show spoke to Justin Long on his Life Is Short podcast and revealed embarrassing details from the memory. She revealed that the episode happened while she was wearing a restrictive undergarment, which she described as "biker shorts that go all the way up to your ribs (that also have a) small hole in them." In her defence, she revealed that she did not know if she was supposed to wear underwear under the girdle like pants because they were like underwear. She then recalled that she had to rush to the toilet before shooting a scene and tried to pull the hole open, but she was unsuccessful she didn't pull her underwear to the side.

So she was left peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then she jokes and said that she “just felt the warmth." "It was full pee," she laughed later on. When podcast host Justin asked how she moved on from the incident, Alison said that she went straight to set and dabbed it with a bunch of toilet paper as the crew was waiting for her and she didn’t want to lose her job.

If you missed it, earlier this year, there were talks of a Mad Men reunion when Elisabeth Moss teased that the cast may have had discussions about a potential reunion.

