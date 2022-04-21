Mad Men star and Emmy award winner Robert Morse passes away at 90

Robert Morse, a veteran actor and Mad Men performer, passed away at the age of 90. Charlie Morse, Morse's son, acknowledged his father's death to ABC7 on Wednesday but refused to specify the cause of death.

As per CNN, Morse's career lasted over 60 years as a renowned theatre performer with two Tony Awards and a number of Emmy nominations (including a victory). Morse, who had been performing on Broadway since the mid-1950s, created the character of the entrepreneurial J. Pierrepont Finch in 1961's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, for which he won a Tony Award. In the 1967 film adaptation, he repeated the role. However, Morse appeared in dozens of episodes as a guest star or as a voice actor, from Fantasy Island to American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. His most well-known television role, though, came with the hit show Mad Men.

Morse was nominated for many Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the goofy yet shrewd advertising executive Bertram "Bert" Cooper. Meanwhile, Morse, who described himself as a "musical comic," appreciated the chance to perform a musical number on the series, replete with dancers costumed as period-appropriate office personnel. His final episode saw him drawing on his Broadway skills for a big musical number following his death, as he performed a song-and-dance routine to The Best Things in Life Are Free, having peacefully died during Neil Armstrong’s 1969 moon landing.

Our thoughts are with Robert Morse‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.