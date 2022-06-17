Madame Web: Dakota Johnson compares her upcoming Marvel film to Indiana Jones

Dakota Johnson is on her way to up the MCU ranks! The actress is set to join the Marvel Universe with her upcoming Sony-Marvel film Madame Web, giving life to the iconic character who mentors Peter Parker's Spiderman in the comics. Sitting down with ET, the Social Network actress opened up about her exciting new journey with the character.

Johnson quipped, "I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn't already on the internet," when asked about the highly anticipated film. The actress though new to the blend has to abide by the same rules of secrecy as the rest of the Marvel actors and actresses yet she did admit, "It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known." She went on to add, "There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited."

Johnson also shared how the job has been a goal for her, "It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie." She continued, "I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones... There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!"

For those unversed, Madam Web in the comics is an old woman who mentors Peter Parker through his unfamiliar path down the spiderweb. She is kept alive through a life support mechanism that outlines a spider web. For now, it is unclear how the MCU will depict its spinster webber though fans are hopeful after the announcement of Dakota joining the project.

