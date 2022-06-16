Madame Web: Dakota Johnson teases new cast members for upcoming Spider-Man spinoff

Dakota Johnson is enthusiastically teasing the new cast of the next Madame Web film as the roster continues to increase. Johnson will feature as the titular hero in the next Sony's Spider-Man Universe film, starring Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Sweet Girl's Isabela Merced, Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor, and The Mauritanian's Tahar Rahim.

However, with production on Madame Web apparently set to begin next month ahead of its 2023 release, one actress is providing some insight into how the film is coming together. Now, Dakota Johnson recently in an interview with Collider talked about the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, which is currently in production. The actress teased the latest additions to the ensemble for the film, revealing that she would be reconnecting with members of her previous flicks for the SSU excursion.

Dakota teased, “People from ‘Cha Cha [Real Smooth]’ and some from ‘Am I Okay?’ are coming on to Madame Web with me. It’s cool. It’s fun to be able to start creating a real team of people that make movies.” Despite rising to prominence as the lead in the Fifty Shades of Grey film trilogy, Dakota Johnson has received better reviews in the low-budget and independent film scenes over the last seven years, with roles ranging from Black Mass to A Bigger Splash, Bad Times at the El Royale, and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Given that most of Madame Web's cast of characters is still unknown, it's fascinating that Johnson teases reunion with individuals she worked with on Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I Okay? Meanwhile, Madame Web will be directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) from a story written by Morbius authors Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, thus all major positions in the film's production will be covered.

