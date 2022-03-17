Madame Web: Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson in upcoming Spider-Man spin off

Sydney Sweeney is ready to plunge into Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters after a successful year that includes leading parts in HBO's The White Lotus and Euphoria. According to Deadline, she has joined Dakota Johnson in Sony's Madame Web. The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson.

The script was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, with an earlier draught written by Kerem Sanga. However, Madame Web is described in the comics as an old lady with myasthenia gravis who was hooked to a life-support system that resembled a spider web. Madame Web never actively battled any villains due to her age and sick condition. As a result, insiders have said that it is conceivable that the project may evolve into something different. According to Deadline, she is basically Sony's version of Doctor Strange owing to her psychic sensory abilities.

Meanwhile, It's unclear who Sweeney will portray in the film. Sweeney not only stars in one of the year's hottest shows, Euphoria (HBO recently announced it is the network's second most-watched show, behind Game of Thrones), but she also emerged as one of the season's big winners, quickly rising to the top of every major studio list for young rising stars. Interestingly, Sweeney had been considering numerous offers in recent weeks, according to sources, but the chance to work with Johnson on what would be the first female-centric feature in this universe was too wonderful to pass up.

Sweeney has had a busy year, beginning with her scene-stealing appearance in another smash HBO series, White Lotus. On the film front, she had prominent parts in Amazon's The Voyeurs and Blumhouse's Nocturne. She is presently shooting Tony Tost's National Anthem, in which she co-stars with Simon Rex and Halsey.

