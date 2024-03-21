Madame Web Star Sydney Sweeney Drops Hints About Why She Cut Her Hair Short; Says ‘Wait And See’

Sydney Sweeney has captivated audiences with her versatile performances in various movies, effortlessly adapting to each role she portrays. From her compelling portrayal in Euphoria to her captivating characters in The Voyeurs and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sweeney showcases her talent and range. However, amidst speculation about her chic new bob, Sweeney remains tight-lipped, leaving fans intrigued about the mystery behind her hairstyle change.

Sydney Sweeney drops hints about her short hair

Sydney Sweeney's sleek new bob has sparked curiosity, but the actress, 26, is keeping the reason behind it under wraps for now.

"You have to wait and see," she teased exclusively to People when quizzed about the recent change she unveiled just weeks ago. Whether it's for a new role, a significant campaign, or simply a personal style shift, remains a mystery.

While remaining tight-lipped about the motivation behind the chop, Sweeney, who became a Kérastase global ambassador in January, did share that she's loving the feel of her shorter locks. “I feel like my hair is super healthy and thick now. It's kind of crazy!” she enthused during a discussion about her upcoming film Immaculate, set to hit theaters this Friday.

Sydney Sweeney’s bob hair cut

Following her stint as host on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, Sweeney surprised fans with a chic short haircut, which she debuted during Paris Fashion Week at the Miu Miu show, where she made a striking appearance in sequined underwear, towering platform heels, and her fresh 'do.

But the transformation didn't end there. Just days later, she opted for an even shorter lob when she graced the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, channeling Old Hollywood glamour in a vintage Marc Bouwer gown previously worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars, as revealed by Sweeney's stylist Molly Dickson on Instagram. Sweeney had the privilege of delving into the archives of the renowned New York City designer, with her stylist expressing gratitude to Marc Bouwer president Paul Margolin for contributing to the "special moment."

For the occasion, she adorned the satin gown, featuring a plunging neckline, low back, lengthy train, and matching shawl, with jewelry from Messika, including a statement layered pendant necklace and understated stud earrings.

Since then, the Euphoria star has continued to experiment with her bob, showcasing diverse styles, including a slicked-back look at the Los Angeles premiere of Immaculate, with a single strand elegantly framing her face. The hairstyle perfectly complemented her sculpted floral top on the red carpet, cementing her status as a fashion trendsetter.

