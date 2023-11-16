Madame Web: Release date, cast, trailer, plot, and other details of Dakota Johnson starring Spider-Verse film

Sony's Spider-Verse is on an ambitious journey of expansion, and the latest addition to this cinematic universe is Madame Web. While the Tom Holland Spider-Man films have been monumental hits, Sony's attempt at crafting a cinematic universe around Spider-Man characters has received a mixed response. The success of Venom in 2018, starring Tom Hardy, laid the foundation for Sony's universe, followed by the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which continued the momentum. Undeterred, Sony presses on with new projects, Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, signals a departure from the villain-centric focus of previous films, introducing a character with unique abilities. Read on to know all details including release date, cast, trailer, plot and more about Madame Web.

When is Madame Web scheduled to release?

Originally scheduled for July 7, 2023, Madame Web's release faced delays, first to October 6, 2023, and then finally to February 16, 2024. The strategic move aims to capitalize on Valentine's weekend, being a successful slot for previous comic book films like Deadpool and Black Panther.

Who is a part of the Madame Web cast?

The casting choices for Madame Web have generated excitement, with Dakota Johnson portraying the titular role. Known for her work in the Fifty Shades trilogy and acclaimed performances in films like Suspiria and The Lost Daughter, Johnson brings her versatility to the franchise once again. Sydney Sweeney, fresh off the popular series Euphoria, is rumored to play Julia Carpenter aka Spider-woman. Other notable additions to the cast include Isabella Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Tahar Rahim, and others, although their specific roles remain undisclosed.

Watch the Madame Web Trailer

The first trailer for Madame Web, which came out on November 15, 2023, shows a fascinating three-minute sneak peek into a world full of people wearing masks and having psychic powers. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Dakota Johnson playing the main character, and it promises a movie that's full of mystery and excitement. The characters do a complicated dance, and the story is different from the usual Spider-Man tales. Checkout below;

Where to Watch Madame Web?

As Sony lacks its streaming service, Madame Web will follow Sony's standard distribution pattern, heading to Netflix after its theatrical and digital runs.

What is the plot of Madame Web?

While much of Madame Web's plot is shrouded in secrecy, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has hinted at the film exploring the character's mysterious past, offering a new origin story. In Marvel Comics, the first Madam Web is Cassandra Webb, a woman from Salem, Oregon, born blind with a medical condition known as myasthenia gravis. This condition made her extremely weak but eventually led to the development of psychic abilities and clairvoyance. She is closely associated with the Spider-Women Jessica Drew and Julia Carpenter in the comics, often assisting them with her abilities.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, di Bonaventura emphasized the film's unique take on Madame Web's origin story, providing fresh terrain for fans. From leaked set photos, it appears that Dakota Johnson is sporting Julia Carpenter's classic costume, indicating a departure from the comics where the original Madame Web is usually portrayed as an elderly woman. This change aligns with Johnson's age, allowing for a more modern take on Cassandra, who is yet to become the older and more powerful psychic known from the comics. The film holds the promise of weaving intricate plotlines, creating anticipation among fans eager to unravel Madame Web's cinematic journey.

Who is making Madame Web?

The film is helmed by prolific British Director S.J. Clarkson, known for her work on popular shows like Succession, Jessica Jones, and Dexter. This marks her feature film debut. The screenplay is crafted by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers behind Morbius, with an initial draft by Karem Sanga. Noteworthy contributors to the project include Leigh Folsom Boyd, the editor of No Way Home, and cinematographer Mauro Fiore. Lorenzo di Bonaventura serves as the producer, with Adam Merims as the Executive Producer and Palak Patel as the Development Executive.

When was Madame Web filmed?

Principal photography for Madame Web commenced on July 11, 2022, and officially concluded in January 2023. The filming locations included Boston, Massachusetts, and New York City, with iconic spots like Chinatown and Grand Central Station.

As Madame Web swings into theaters on Valentine's weekend, it not only targets Spider-Man enthusiasts but also positions itself as a potential great Galentine's Night out movie, leveraging its appealing cast and intriguing premise.

