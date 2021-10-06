Madame X Trailer: Madonna’s documentary features snippets from the pop star’s iconic stage performances; WATCH

With the pandemic halting normal activities, Madonna’s highly-anticipated tour documentary and album Madame X had to be stopped all of a sudden, but it seems like Paramount has finally collected the snippets from her iconic performances and the documentary is ready to be released. The documentary has been confirmed to premiere on October 8.

Before COVID-19 hit the world, Madonna had already performed for nearly 180,000 fans in 10 different cities and one of those tour performances have been filmed for her brand new documentary featuring her 2019 album Madame X. “Prepare yourself for a new music experience from Madonna. MADAME X premieres October 8, exclusively on Paramount+,” the caption reads.

Take a look at the official trailer:

In the official trailer, Madonna can be seen performing different songs and from the various snippets itself, the stage performances can truly be termed as iconic. According to ET Canada, the description of the documentary reads, “Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold-out theatrical audiences worldwide. The unprecedented intimate streaming experience will take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places,” reads the Paramount+ description of the film.”

In a statement, via ET Canada, Madonna had opened up on her take about the documentary. The pop star noted that the process was “profoundly meaningful” to her. She also took to calling music the “sacred bond” that could help her and her fans reunite amid trying times.

