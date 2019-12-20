Maddox Jolie Pitt gave one of the best reviews of Quentin Tarantino's movies & it was not dad Brad Pitt's film

Quentin Tarantino recently confessed he received one of the best reviews for his movies from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt. The filmmaker recalled the review.

Quentin Tarantino has had his share of good reviews. The ace filmmaker has been showered with good reviews following the release of almost all his movies. However, Tarantino revealed he received the best review from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt. The filmmaker, who had worked with Maddox's father Brad Pitt on a few movies including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, recently opened up about the 18-year-old lad and shared that Brad and Angelina Jolie's oldest son gave Tarantino of the best reviews he had heard.

But before you jump the gun and think that Maddox raved about one of Tarantino's movies featuring his father, you would be surprised by the movie Maddox reviews. The Pulp Fiction director recently sat down with the podcast ReelBlend, and revealed that Maddox gave his review of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. The international movie featured Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef in the lead. Back when Tarantino was filming for Inglorious Bastards with Pitt, the filmmaker hosted a special screening of his 1966 movie.

The filmmaker shared that the special screening was hosted for Tarantino's son. He decided to invite Pitt and his family. Jolie and Maddox tagged along. "So [Pitt] walks in with Maddox, and they sit in the back and Maddox really loved it and [Pitt] was really proud of him. He really got a kick out of the movie. His mom [Jolie] is waiting for them, and they come walking through the door and Angie goes, 'So, Maddox, did you like the movie?' 'Yeah, mom! It was really great, it was terrific. I loved it!'" he recalled the conversation.

Curious, Tarantino decided to quiz the then 9-year-old about what the movie was about. "Well, it’s about this good guy. And it’s about this bad guy…and it’s about this ugly guy!’ And [Angelina] goes, ‘Well, which did you like the best?’ And Maddox thinks about it… ‘I like the ugly guy!’" Tarantino revealed.

That’s a great review for the movie!" he added. Maddox is currently a student at Yonsei University. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are back together and they announced their reunion at the pre Christmas party?

Read More