Maddox Jolie Pitt gives unflattering testimony against Brad Pitt during his & Angelina Jolie's custody battle?

As per a recent report, Maddox Jolie Pitt has already testified as an adult in the lengthy custody battle between his parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which wasn't very flattering towards his father.

It's been almost five years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce drama has been ongoing with a major bone of contention being the custody battle for their six kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. A few days back came the shocking revelation that Jolie has filed new court documents which claim that the 45-year-old actress and her six kids are willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of alleged domestic violence against the 57-year-old actor.

In new developments, as per US Weekly, Brangelina's eldest son Maddox is said to have already testified against his dad during the custody battle. "Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad," a source disclosed to US Weekly. Moreover, Maddox has been using Jolie instead of Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal with a desire to legally change his last name to that of his mother. However, surprisingly, Angelina has said she doesn't support her son's wish.

For the unversed, when Brangelina's split reports had just freshly made their way in September 2016, amongst the several reasons for their sudden breakup included an alleged incident on their family's private jet with a physical altercation between Brad and Maddox. However, Brad was cleared of the child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

