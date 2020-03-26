Maddox reunites with Angelina Jolie after Covid 19 crisis cancel classes; Here's what Brad Pitt's son up to

Maddox Jolie-Pitt has reunited with his mother Angelina Jolie and his siblings Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne after Yonsei University cancelled classes due to Coronavirus.

Last year, an emotional Angelina Jolie dropped off Maddox Jolie-Pitt at Yonsei University, in South Korea's Seoul. The 18-year-old lad took admission in the international university for a course in biochemistry. The mother-son duo reunited at one of the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres. Now, it has been revealed that Maddox has reunited with his mother and his siblings in Los Angeles. A new report has revealed Maddox has made his way back home amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the world.

As per a People report, Maddox's classes at the university were cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. As a result, he chose to fly back home and stay with his mother and five younger siblings: Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The international outlet also reveals Maddox is using this time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies. This is the first time, reported, that Maddox has returned home since his University joining.

Meanwhile, Angelina recently revealed she has donated $1 million towards a charity organisation coordinating with food funds. The sum was donated to No Kid Hungry. The organisation aims to help feed children who relied on schools for their meals. "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible," she said in a statement. She also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency. Read more details here: Angelina Jolie donates a WHOPPING sum to help Covid 19 affected kids amid Brad Pitt custody battle rumours

